Captured: Police confirm man wanted for murder, rape of 13-month-old in custody

CONNEAUT, Ohio — Conneaut police confirmed early Friday that the man wanted in connection wit the rape and murder of a 13-month-old Conneaut girl was in custody.

“Josh Gurto has been apprehended in Pennsylvania and taken into custody. Details surrounding his arrest will be forthcoming,” Conneaut police posted on Facebook.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that Joshua Gurto, 37, was spotted at a gas station near Pittsburgh.

Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley, 13 months, died after being found Oct. 7 with blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

The Conneaut Law Director’s Office filed charges and obtained an arrest warrant for Gurto in Sereniti’s murder and rape. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the baby’s mother.

Stay with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.

**Continuing coverage here