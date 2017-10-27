Awesome dogs in need of homes at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is looking for furever homes for some awesome dogs.

Scoops is a 1 1/2 year old Retriever/Terrier mix male. This guy has a fabulous bib of white on his chest! He is a little unsure about shelter living and needs to slowly get used to all the noise and activity. He would rather be on long walks or play times with the volunteers. Come in and meet Scoops who is currently living in kennel #4. Peach is a 6 month old Hound mix female. This spirited little gal will certainly keep you on your toes! She is a social and fun member of play group and even takes a little time to receive a pat or two from her human friends. If you need a little excitement then consider this sweetie in kennel #62.

Join the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at Quaker Steak and Lube on Friday, November 17th for their annual Calendar Release Party! Start the holidays off right with a DJ, raffle baskets, grab bag, 50/50 and where they’ll announce the winner of this summer’s PawJect Runway 2018 calendar cover.

Tickets include an all you can eat wing buffet and drink ticket. For tickets, click here.

The shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

More information on the dogs up for adoption here.

For more on the shelter, click here.