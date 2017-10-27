10-year-old charged with felony after high-speed police chase with mom’s stolen car
CLEVELAND — A 10-year-old boy has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding for leading police and state troopers on a miles-long pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter says a judge will hold a hearing Friday to determine if the boy should remain in a juvenile detention center.

Authorities say the boy took the car from his Cleveland home Thursday and led police on a high-speed interstate pursuit that continued with state troopers chasing him on the Ohio Turnpike.

The pursuit ended when a trooper nudged the boy's car into a sign on a grassy berm and prevented him from returning to the roadway.

Cleveland police say it's the second time in two weeks the boy went joyriding in family cars.

