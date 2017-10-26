× Twinsburg man arrested in murder of wife

TWINSBURG, Ohio — A Twinsburg man has been arrested in the murder of his wife.

According to Twinsburg police, officers were called to 1910 Dooridge Drive at 2 p.m. Wednesday to reports of an unresponsive female.

Marilyn Demchak, 65, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anthony Demchak, 69, faces a charge of murder.

The case is being investigated by the Twinsburg Police Department with assistance from Ohio BCI and the Summit County Coroner’s Office.