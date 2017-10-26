Tis’ the season: Brewery Santa taps first of keg of Christmas Ale at Great Lakes Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Celebrating the Christmas season in October.

This year marks the 25th year the Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland's Ohio City has brewed their iconic Christmas Ale.

Earlier today,'Brewery Santa' delivered the first keg of the iconic Christmas Ale.

The beer is known for it's hints of honey, cinnamon and ginger. The brewery is also featuring a Christmas Ale themed menu this season.

Christmas Ale hits store shelves next Monday and is available throughout the holiday season.