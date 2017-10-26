‘Teaching kids racism’: Kellogg’s apologizes, to change Corn Pop box after Twitter complaint

The world’s largest cereal maker is making changes after someone called its ‘Corn Pop’ art racist.

CNN reports that the controversy is over a game on the back of a Kellogg’s Corn Pops box.

The little Corn Pop characters are doing different activities like shopping and playing in an arcade.

One Twitter user took offense to the character with a darker yellow tone apparently cleaning.

He commented that it was “teaching kids racism.”

hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

In response, Kellogg’s apologized for the image and said it was updating its artwork. The cereal maker says the new artwork will reach stores soon.