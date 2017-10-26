‘Teaching kids racism’: Kellogg’s apologizes, to change Corn Pop box after Twitter complaint

The world’s largest cereal maker is making changes after someone called its ‘Corn Pop’ art racist.
CNN reports that the controversy is over a game on the back of a Kellogg’s Corn Pops box.
The little Corn Pop characters are doing different activities like shopping and playing in an arcade.
One Twitter user took offense to the character with a darker yellow tone apparently cleaning.
He commented that it was “teaching kids racism.”
In response, Kellogg’s apologized for the image and said it was updating its artwork. The cereal maker says the new artwork will reach stores soon.