Strongsville police release few details, ask for patience in teacher’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio-- With no arrests in the murder of a Strongsville teacher, police are asking for continued patience from the community amid an ongoing investigation.

Melinda Pleskovic, 49, was found with multiple stab wounds in the kitchen of her Blazing Star Drive home just after 8 p.m. Monday by her husband and daughter's fiancé.

The murder followed at least seven reports of suspicious incidents at the home since 2016, ranging from harassment to attempted break-ins.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said it completed an autopsy Tuesday, but has not released any information about the cause or manner of death.

Relatives, including the victim's husband, Bruce Pleskovic, returned to the home Thursday to gather belongings. Neighbors said police went door-to-door on the street earlier in the day asking if anyone had surveillance footage.

Strongsville police released few details about the crime and any suspects or persons of interest.

In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the department wrote:

"We are aware of, and sensitive to, a number of concerns in our community following the recent incident on Blazing Star Drive. We ask for everyone's understanding, support and patience while this case is being actively and aggressively investigated. We cannot release much information on cases that are under investigation. We have to allow investigators an opportunity to do their work. Be assured that nothing is more important to us than the safety of the members of our community."

Many people commenting on the post thanked police, though some wanted police to reveal more information amid community fears.

When asked by FOX 8 News if there was an ongoing safety threat in the community, Chief Mark Fender said the Facebook statement suggests the department has, "a pretty good handle" on the case, and if more needed to be said, they would say it.

People living in the Deerfield Lake subdivision, where the murder happened, described the neighborhood as safe.

"It's a very safe neighborhood, and we were surprised to hear what happened," said neighbor Kay Sandhu.

Some community members posted on social media that they were purchasing home security systems as a result of the murder.

"This was a very nice lady. She was a good person, she had a nice family and I hope they just figure out what went on," said neighbor Michelle Yankee. "I do feel like there's more to the story, and more will come out."

Continuing coverage of this story here