Strongsville police ask public for patience as they investigate teacher’s murder

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Strongsville Police Department is asking the public for patience as they investigate the stabbing death of a middle school teacher.

The mystery behind who killed Melinda Pleskovic, 48, has left the community on edge, especially after hearing recent 911 calls to police, including one from the victim herself.

Pleskovic was found stabbed to death in her Strongsville home Monday night. When her husband called police, he mentioned the family had been harassed multiple times over the past year.

Police tell us no other homes in the neighborhood had reports of break-ins or harassment.

Police have still not released any information about a suspect.

They posted a statement on Facebook Wednesday night, asking for understanding and support while they investigate the crime:

Pleskovic will be laid to rest this weekend.

