Show Info: October 26, 2017
Yellow House Cheese
We kicked off the show with cheese!
www.yellowhousecheese.com
Needs Cleveland
This story is a reminder to be thankful for what you have, and it may inspire you to make a difference in someone else’s life! The mission is simple… to serve and help the community.
Winter Warm-Up
November 12th
11:30-2:30
7710 Loraine Ave
216-400-8213
Children and Adult Coats, hats and gloves
Bounce house, Face Painting, Hot Dogs, Drinks
** Children MUST BE PRESENT ***
needscleveland.org
Waitress The Musical
This weekend is your last chance to catch Waitress on stage at Playhouse Square! It’ll make you laugh a lot, and you may even cry a little!
Rebuilders Xchange
She’s keeping items out of the landfill and saving you a lot of money!
5401 Hamilton Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44114
http://rbxhub.com
Dollar Bank
Need something to renovate? This weekend you can learn everything you need to know about buying a home!
http://www.dollar.bank
Girl’s Best Trend
Add a locally-made bag to your fall wardrobe!
Premier Handmade Market
10a-7p Saturday October 28th
Crocker Park, Westlake
(behind the Gap Store)
www.CrockerPark.com</a
FREE!
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Girls-Best-Trend…/161848410542894
www.girlsbesttrend.com
https:/etsy.com/shop/GBTCleveland
Great Lakes Theater
Originally from Strongsville, Corey Mach is back to star in The Hunchback of Notre Dame!
1501 Euclid Avenue, Suite 300
Cleveland, Ohio 44115