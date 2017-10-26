Right to your door! Grocers turning to curbside pickup and delivery

If you hate grocery shopping, there’s an app for that.

Many grocers — including Giant Eagle, Heinen’s, and Walmart will do your shopping for you, load it in your car, and maybe even bring it to your house and put it away.

Giant Eagle just announced it’s rolling out a delivery service in Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

For $12.95, a service called Deliv, will bring your groceries to you.

The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain also offers curbside pickup for $4.95 (first three orders are free).

Cleveland-based Heinen’s is also getting into the delivery business. The grocery chain will delivery groceries using a service called Instacart. Delivery starts at $5.99 for orders over $35 (Your first order over $35 is free).

Walmart announced last month that it is testing a straight-to-your-fridge service — and you can watch it happen on your phone thanks to cameras installed in your house.

Walmart spokesperson Ravi Jariwala said the retailer partnered with smart security company August, which makes locks that you can monitor on your phone.

The customers taking part in the trial can buy products from Walmart.com, including groceries. Once the order is placed, a driver from the crowdsourced, same-day delivery startup Deliv goes to pick up the items.

If you aren’t home when the driver rings the doorbell, the Deliv driver will receive a one-time passcode for the August smart lock that was already authorized by the customer.

The Walmart customer will also be notified when the doorbell rings so they can watch on the August doorbell cam.

The August app also links to other cameras that may be installed in the house, like those from Google/Alphabet-owned Nest, so that consumer can watch the driver drop off packages and even put the food away in the kitchen.

Once the driver leaves, the door locks automatically.

Jariwala noted that the Deliv drivers know they can be monitored by the customer and that any reported incidents will be addressed.

Back in August, Aldi announced that it is testing delivery in Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Whole Foods is also offering delivery in certain markets.

Beuhler’s does not yet offer delivery, but does offer online shopping with curbside pickup.

The websites for Marc’s and Dave’s Supermarkets did not indicate whether they offer curbside pickup or delivery.