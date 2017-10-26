Chase video: Police find 10-year-old after second joy ride in mom’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Police have located a 10-year-old boy who took his mother's car this morning; it was the second time in two weeks he drove off from home.

Sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team the boy left in his mother's car around 9 a.m. Thursday.

He was spotted on the Ohio Turnpike about an hour west of Cleveland. State troopers were able to get the boy. Police say the boy kicked at and spit at troopers.

Sources do not believe anyone was seriously injured.

Last week, the boy took the car and was found on the side of Interstate 90 with three flat tires.

Callers told 911 last week they saw the child driving at a high rate of speed.

In that incident, a police report states the boy told officers he was bored and took the car.

