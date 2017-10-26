Pedestrian killed after being hit by two different vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two different vehicles in Painesville Township Wednesday night.

Alcohol use by appears to be a factor for the pedestrian.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 8:40 p.m. on U.S. 20 in Painesville Township.

Jerry Maribella, 73, of Madison, was driving east in a 2002 Chevrolet S-10 on U.S. 20.

A pedestrian, Dale Camire, 52, of Painesville, was crossing U.S. 20 at the time.

The truck hit Camire near the center line and threw the man into the west bound lanes. A 2006 Ford Freestyle, driven by Neil Funk, 65, of Painesville, then hit Camire a second time.

Camire was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.