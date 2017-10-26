Nordonia schools offer free drug test kits to parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACEDONIA, Ohio-- Efforts to stop more overdoses from opioid epidemic have reached schools in Northeast Ohio.

Parents can now pick up drug test kits completely free at Nordonia high and middle schools.

“I honestly was surprised at first. Because you hear about it at other schools, I never thought it would be at our school,” said Talia Naylor, a senior at Nordonia High School.

School Principal Casey Wright said he and local police know their community is not immune to the opioid epidemic.

“This is our response to that. Seeing the data out there that suggests this is something our students need,” Wright said.

According to Summit County Public Health, there were more than 1,200 overdoses treated at a local hospital in just the first six months of 2017.

Parents can to go to the school office and ask for a drug test kit. The kit has everything parents need to complete a drug test in about 5 minutes. It also has information that helps families find resources at the school and in the community.

“It’s really scary and I want to make sure that I can raise my kids to stay off of that track, and I think the kits are wonderful,” said parent Nicole Spadaro.

Some students say even though they were surprised to see the kits in their school, they hope they help their fellow teens think more seriously about the dangers of drugs.

“Sometimes we have that mentality that, 'Well, it’s never going to happen to us. We can do it once and we’re never going to get addicted,'" said Delaney Monroe, a senior.

“We have a lot of overdoses going on, a lot of the use of Narcan to counteract it, so I feel like it will help eliminate the problem at a lower level now than later down the road,” Naylor said.