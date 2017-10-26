Missing: Christine Slinger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STARK COUNTY, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christine Slinger, 27, was last seen Aug. 20 in Massillon.

She was wearing a light blue tank top, jeans and white tennis shoes.

Christine has a young daughter.

Police say a potential person of interest in her disappearance killed himself, and the case went cold.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**