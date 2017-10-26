Medical examiner identifies man shot, killed by Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cuyaohga County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed by a Cleveland officer Wednesday night.

Antonio Levison, 33, of Cleveland, was one of two men police happened upon while investigating reports of gunfire.

Police say Levison reportedly pointed a gun at officers during an ensuing foot chase. Officers returned fire, hitting Levison.

A police spokeswoman says the officers actually administered first aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived.

No officers were injured. The second suspect was able to get away.

41.499320 -81.694361