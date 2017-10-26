Mansfield police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old boy missing in Mansfield.

According to police, Trenton M. Schoenman may possibly be in the area of Park Avenue West and Douglas Avenue.

Trenton has made threats to harm himself, according to police, and need help finding him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, or anyone who may have had recent contact with him is asked to call the Mansfield Division of Police Dispatch at 419-522-1234, 911 or Detective Rich Miller at 419-755-9758.