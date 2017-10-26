Manhunt underway near Pittsburgh for suspect wanted in murder, rape of 13-month-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man accused of raping and killing a 13-month old baby in Conneaut, Ohio.

According to authorities, Joshua Dale Gurto, 37, was seen Oct. 25 at around 4:30 p.m. at a Sheetz off Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township.

He was walking north on Red Mud Hollow Road, which runs parallel with Interstate 79.

Gurto is 5'10" tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, camouflage backpack, black pants and a black ball cap.

State police are asking the public for help in locating him.

Anyone who traveled on I-79 and saw a man walking along the interstate between Neville Island Bridge and Wexford on Oct. 25 between 4:30 and 7 p.m. is asked to contact PA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley, 13 months, died after being found Oct. 7 with blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

The Conneaut Law Director's Office filed charges and obtained an arrest warrant for Gurto in Sereniti's murder and rape. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the baby's mother.

Continuing coverage on this story here