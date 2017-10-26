× Man accused of tying up Lakemore woman, robbing her at gunpoint

LAKEMORE, Ohio– A man is facing a lengthy list of charges after police say he tied up a woman in her Lakemore home.

The suspect broke into a home on Main Street just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, according to the Lakemore Police Department. The victim told officers a man restrained her with zip ties, and demanded her money and prescription medications.

The man, who was armed with a gun, fled the scene.

That same morning, police responded to report of a man with a gun on Marion Avenue in Springfield Township. Police said the suspect as sitting on the side of the road with what appeared to be a scoped rifle.

Officers ordered him to get away from the gun, but he fled while reaching into his waistband. The man was caught after a short chase. Police said he had a small handgun that was apparently jammed.

Lakemore and Springfield police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Drew S. Cobb, of Akron, in both of the crimes.

On Thursday, Cobb was charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated robbery. He is currently at the Summit County Jail, where he’s also facing charges for breaking and entering, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest from Springfield police.