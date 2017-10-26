LIVE VIDEO: I-90 closed on west side following deadly wrong-way crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A portion of I-90 east on Cleveland’s west side is closed while police investigate a deadly wrong-way crash.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near the W. 44th St. exit.

Police told Fox 8’s Patty Harken that a car traveling in the wrong direction on the highway crashed head-on into another car.

All east bound traffic is being directed off of the highway at W. 44th St. and allowed to re-enter the highway on the entrance ramp.

Fatal crash closes 90E at W. 44. Wrong way driver. Exit at W. 44 and get right back on. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) October 26, 2017

Cleveland EMS confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

ODOT tweeted a message saying “motorists should expect delays… during the AM commute.”

Motorists should expect delays on I-90 east during the AM commute. Check OHGO for updates. #CLEtraffic — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) October 26, 2017

