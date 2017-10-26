LIVE VIDEO: I-90 closed on west side following deadly wrong-way crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A portion of I-90 east on Cleveland’s west side is closed while police investigate a deadly wrong-way crash.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. near the W. 44th St. exit.
Police told Fox 8’s Patty Harken that a car traveling in the wrong direction on the highway crashed head-on into another car.
All east bound traffic is being directed off of the highway at W. 44th St. and allowed to re-enter the highway on the entrance ramp.
Cleveland EMS confirmed one person was killed in the crash.
ODOT tweeted a message saying “motorists should expect delays… during the AM commute.”
Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.
41.475406 -81.719369