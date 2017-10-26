× Indians’ Lindor, Ramirez among Gold Glove finalists

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians have four finalists for the 2017 American League Gold Glove Awards.

Rawlings announced the contenders on its Twitter page Thursday afternoon.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor and catcher Yan Gomes are second-time finalists. Frankie won the award last year, becoming the youngest shortstop to win since 1980 and the second Indians shortstop ever.

They are joined by first timers, first baseman Carlos Santana and third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez played 88 games at third, before switching to second to cover for the injured Jason Kipnis.

