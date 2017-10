CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Indians have named Carl Willis major league pitching coach.

Willis, 56, is returning to the team after having spent seven seasons in the same position from 2003 to 2009.

During that time, he guided the club to the American League ERA title in 2005 and tutored A.L. Cy Young winners CC Sabathia and Cliff Lee.

He’s spent the last two and a half seasons as pitching coach for the Boston Red Sox.