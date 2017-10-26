High school football team plans tribute to fallen Girard officer

GIRARD, Ohio– The Girard High School varsity football team is preparing a special tribute for fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo.

Almost all of the players knew the 31-year-old patrolman, who worked part time as a school resource officer and was active in youth sports.

“I get emotional talking about it, because he was such an important figure and amazing person,” quarterback Mark Waid said.” He’d always say hi to you and was someone you could talk to.”

Leo graduated from Girard and his father was a principal in the district for years.

He attended every game he could. He was at one of their match ups the night before being gunned down while responding to a domestic disturbance.

“His last night alive, his last night he drove up to Labrae for an away game 30 minutes from here to watch us play,” said Waid becoming choked up, “The last night he was alive … to watch us play.”

To honor that support and sacrifice on Friday night, the team will be wearing Officer Leo’s badge number on their helmets and a jersey will be placed on the sidelines in his honor.

Head coach Pat Pearson said they all hope the tribute will help Leo’s family during this difficult time.

