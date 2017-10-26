Good times roll at annual Chagrin Falls Pumpkin Roll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Hundreds of people packed "Grove Hill" in Chagrin Falls late Wednesday night for the annual Pumpkin Roll.

Students and spectators watched as hundreds of pumpkins were smashed on the hilly portion of Main Street. The main event is watching students slide down the slippery mess in sleds.

The Chagrin Falls Police Department told Fox 8 they were unaware of any arrests or injuries. However, a Fox 8 camera did capture video of someone being handcuffed. It's unclear if that person was arrested or charged.

The pumpkin roll has been a tradition among high school students in Chagrin Falls for nearly 50 years.

In recent years, students have collected as much as $4,000 to pay for the cleanup of the street.