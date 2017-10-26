Fox Recipe Box: Fall Harvest Pork Chops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Taking a pork chop to the next level with a pancetta cream sauce and a colorful harvest of sauteed fall vegetables. Chef Kathryn Neidus Bak has just put this dish on her Fall menu at The Rustic Grill at StoneWater Golf Club. She showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how to make the satisfying pork recipe.

The Rustic Grill restaurant is open to the general public

Fall Harvest Pork Chop 2 servings



Grilled pork chop with roasted Brussels sprouts, butternut squash and apples topped with a pancetta cream sauce.

Pre- heat grill to medium-high heat

Pre- heat oven to 375 degrees

2-12 ounce pork chops-seasoned with olive oil desired salt and pepper

1.5 cups of Brussel sprouts cut in half

1 cup medium diced butternut squash

1/2 cup medium diced apples peeled and cored ( I like honeycrisp, but use whatever you like!)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tsp fresh chopped thyme

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Once your vegetables and the apple is prepped, mix all together with olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper and evenly lay on a sheet tray and roast for 20 minutes. It is recommended to rotate your sheet pan in the oven after 10 minutes ( halfway)

While your vegetables are roasting you can start to grill your pork chop. Depending on the thickness of your pork chop it will take about 10-15 minutes to reach an internal 150 degrees or medium temperature (5-6 minutes on each side). Use a thermometer to check temperature.

Pancetta Cream Sauce

1/4 cup small diced pancetta

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

1/4 cup white wine ( recommend not too sweet of a white wine)

1.5 cups heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium saucepan render your pancetta till brown and crispy. Remove pancetta from pan and let sit on a plate with a paper towel to help drain some fat. Keep 1 tablespoon of the rendered fat in the pan and remove the rest. While your heat is at medium add your garlic and cook for 20 seconds ( you do not want your garlic to brown or burn) after 20 seconds add your white wine and let the wine reduce by half. Once the wine is cooked down add your heavy cream and let that reduce in half or until it has a thick consistency. Once thick add your cooked pancetta back into the sauce and taste for any additional salt and pepper you'd like to add.

Set sauce aside and once your pork and vegetables are cooked and ready to go you may slowly re-heat sauce to top your pork.