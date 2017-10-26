× Euclid man had enough carfentanil to ‘kill tens of thousands of people,’ U.S. Attorney says

EUCLID, Ohio– A Euclid man was indicted after federal investigators say he had more than 200 grams of carfentanil, a large animal sedative that is 5,000 times more potent than Oxycodone.

Troy Baker, 37, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute carfentanil and one county of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

“This amount of carfentanil could kill tens of thousands of people,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said, in a news release on Thursday. “This is an example of a tip from a citizen resulting in police action and a safer community.”

The U.S. Department of Justice and Euclid Police Department said Baker had 218 grams of carfentanil on June 27.

This summer, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office warned of people disguising the drug used to sedate elephants as OxyContin. Officials called it a serious risk for unintentional overdoses.

In 2016, 58 died from carfentanil overdoses in Cuyahoga County.