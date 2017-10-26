× Browns’ Myles Garrett out with concussion for game in London

BEREA, Ohio– Myles Garrett will not make the trip to London with the rest of the Cleveland Browns, the team announced on Thursday.

The rookie defensive end was placed in concussion protocol on Wednesday after reporting to the training facility with symptoms.

Cleveland’s flight to England leaves Thursday evening for the match-up against the Minnesota Vikings.

Garrett, the first overall pick in this year’s draft, missed the first three games of the season with a right high ankle sprain. He recorded two sacks in his NFL debut against the Jets earlier this month.

The Browns will also be without Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, who suffered torn triceps in the loss to the Titans. He underwent surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. His consecutive snap streak ended at 10,363, which is believed to be the longest in NFL history.

