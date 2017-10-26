Brook Park fourth graders protest for longer trick-or-treat time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio-- Outside Brook Park's City Hall Thursday, a group of pint-sized protesters took to the streets.

"We want more time, more time, more candy, more fun!" they chanted.

Fourth graders from Brook Park Memorial Grade School petitioned to extend trick or treating hours in Brook Park by 30 minutes. The time would be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Around 200 children signed the petition and then took their case directly to Mayor Tom Coyne.

"This allows us the opportunity to receive more candy. Having more time to visit and spend with family and friends. Having more time to be in a Halloween costume. Enjoy the scary holiday longer," said Vivian Cook and Dominic Nofel, students.

Mayor Coyne not only heard their pleas, he came outside to hear them state their case in person.

"More time equals more walking equals more exercise. Because of road construction, we need more time to walk around," Nofel said.

It appears the kids were convincing. The mayor granted their wish to extend trick or treat.

