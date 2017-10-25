Windham Police Department investigating evidence room break-in

WINDHAM-The Windham Police Department, along with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at the police department’s evidence room that is housed in an off-site building.

According to Police Chief Eric Breiding, someone broke into the building sometime between 4 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance photos released to FOX 8 show one of the suspects according to police.

It is not clear what was taken. Inventory is underway as part of the investigation.

The Portage County Sheriff told FOX 8’s Dave Nethers this is an active investigation and would not comment about the suspect or suspects involved. He said he hopes the surveillance photos will help lead them to those responsible for the theft.

The police department had been using the building temporarily since July when they relocated.

Ohio BCI, The Windham Police Department and The Portage County Sheriff’s Department are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.