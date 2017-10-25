Who’s responsible? Family finds dog that jumped fence, ran from doggy day care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, OH -- A family in the Cleveland area are glad to have found their missing husky-mix dog Wednesday after it went missing from Camp Bow Wow doggy daycare.

The daycare says the dog jumped over an eight-foot vinyl fence Tuesday morning and ran into the woods.

Doggy daycares are becoming more and more popular for long-term boarding and just daytime socializing, so FOX8 wanted to know who's responsible for what when it comes to things going wrong.

At Camp Bow Wow, owners sign an application or agreement, which explains the daycare will do everything it can to keep the animals safe and healthy, but it also releases the daycare from all liability in the event of an accident or incident.

The dog's owner told FOX8 she didn't carefully read all the fine print in the application she signed, and wasn't sure what the daycare was responsible for.

Dr. Frank Kopta, a veterinarian at another local boarding facility and clinic, says pet owners there sign a form too, but they are always working to keep animals safe.