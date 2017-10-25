What’s your breast cancer risk?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Does your family history put you at a higher risk for breast cancer? If you are at higher risk, is genetic testing a good idea?

Dr. Zahraa AlHilli is a surgeon with Cleveland Clinic Hospitals and she explained to Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how doctors are now able to personalize treatment decisions for breast cancer patients at high risk for the disease based on the recent explosion in genetic knowledge.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

