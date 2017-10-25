Two local girls set up hot cocoa stand to help ‘make the world a better place’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - Chilly weather couldn’t stop two young girls from holding their very special fundraiser.

The 9-year-olds are 5th graders at Broadview Heights Central.

It started as a school project where students were challenged to “make the world a better place.”

At first Elaysia Hill wanted to hold a lemonade stand for charity but then the temperature plummeted so she and her good friend Jadyn Brooks held a “hot chocolate” stand instead.

Anyone who donated money received a free cup of hot chocolate with whipped cream and marshmallows, with all proceeds benefiting recent hurricane victims.