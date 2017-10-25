Study: Ohio is worst place to trick-or-treat

When it comes to spending on Halloween candy, Ohio comes in dead last.

That’s the findings of a new study from Ibotta, a popular shopping app.

The company found that the average Ohioan spends just $11.22 on Halloween candy. That’s $5 below the national average of $16.45 and nearly four times below the $40.29 people in the top state of Oregon spend on Halloween candy.

Ibotta looked at more than 150,000 receipts to determine the rankings.

Other top states include Washington, Utah, California, and New Jersey.

Michigan and Georgia join Ohio at the bottom of the list.

No matter where you live, the cheapest day to buy candy is four days before Halloween. The most expensive day is the day before.

*Click here to read more on this study