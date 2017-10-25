Strongsville teacher called police to report break-in weeks before her murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE - Police have released audio of an August call to 911 made by a Strongsville Middle School teacher and mother of three who was killed Monday.

Police have not yet named any suspects in Melinda Pleskovic's murder. Her husband, Bruce Pleskovic, and daughter's fiancé, Jeff Scullin, called police just after 8 p.m. and said they returned to the Blazing Star Drive home to find her body in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds to the back.

They said the victim's 18-year-old son, who has Down Syndrome and is nonverbal, and her 1- year-old granddaughter were in the home at the time.

The murder came after more than seven reports of harassment and other problems at the home since 2016.

Pleskovic, 49, called police around 2:30 a.m. on August 17 after she said her daughter's fiancé, who lived in the home, saw two men trying to break in.

"We just had two people, two big giant adults try to pull on our back door," she told a dispatcher.

After the dispatcher asked if she saw which way they went, Pleskovic is heard repeating the question to Scullin.

"No, he grabbed the flashlight and came out, and by the time he got out here, they're all gone," she said, referring to Scullin.

A police report states Scullin called police around 11 a.m. Thursday to report another attempted break-in. He told officers he saw a man wearing a blue Hollister hooded sweatshirt trying to open the same sliding glass door, according to an incident report. Scullin told police the person ran away across a park behind the home when his pit bull began barking, according to the report.

Other police reports show problems started in June of 2016 when Melinda Pleskovic's daughter, Anna Pleskovic, called police to report four teens were smoking marijuana and trying to vandalize the yard.

In September, Melinda Pleskovic reported that someone kept setting off the alarm of a car parked in the driveway after a set of keys went missing.

Neighbors whose homes immediately surround the victims' said they had not had any trouble with break-ins or other suspicious activity.

Bruce Pleskovic expressed frustration with police during his call to 911 after the murder Monday.

"We've asked people to watch our f****** area. We've had people attempt to break in just this week. It don't know what's going on in this city," he said. "You people dropped the f****** ball."

A spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said an autopsy for done on Pleskovic Tuesday but a ruling on cause and manner of death was still pending.

A man at the who identified himself as Melinda Pleskovic's brother at the home Wednesday said the family is asking for prayers. Funeral services have been set for Saturday, the same day Anna Pleskovic and Jeff Scullin were set to marry.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Strongsville Police detectives.

**Click here for more on this story**