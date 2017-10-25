Show Info: October 25, 2017
Great Lakes Science Center
We’re turning Halloween into an experiment, thanks to Robyn and Joyce from the Great Lakes Science Center!
Spooktacular Science
11a-4p Saturday, October 28th
Included with the price of admission
Spooky Take Two
6p – Hocus Pocus
8p – Army of Darkness
Cleveland Clinic Dome Theater
For tickets: 216-621-2400
Cleveland Clinic Nutritionist
Eat this. Not that. Here to help you make healthy choices through the holiday season is Brigid Titgemeier!
Fear Confections
Less than a wekk until Halloween! Here to help your last minute planning is Cassandra Fear!
15208 Madison Ave.
Lakewood, OH 44107
216-481-0888
Pickwick & Frolic
We’re toasting to Merlot! Dina Kostis is a sommelier from Pickwick & Frolic!
Window Nation
Now that fall temperatures have finally arrived, it’s a good reminder to get your home ready for what’s to come!
Hunt Legal
It’s a very hard decision, but in the long run will save you money. When marriages end, we turn to family and friends. But we should be turning to the professionals!
Orthopaedic Associates
