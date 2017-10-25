Shots fired at car on Jennings Freeway; bullet hits pumpkin in trunk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A local woman is warning drivers to be extra careful on the Jennings Freeway after someone randomly shot her car.

The bullet narrowly missed the gas tank, and ended up in the trunk lodged inside of a pumpkin.

“I’d taken my kids to the pumpkin patch earlier in the day,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday as the mother of 4 was heading home from work on 176 South near the Spring Hinckley exit.

She heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot, but tried to rationalize the situation.

“No one wants to believe they’ve been shot,” said the woman. “I was like maybe a car backfired.”

The next morning she saw the bullet hole and filed a report with Cleveland police who were stunned when they saw the pumpkin.

“They’re like 'you seriously have it in the pumpkin' and I’m like yes,” she said. “And we lifted the pumpkin and there was a casing still stuck in it.”

Investigators say they’ll be checking video cameras along the route in an effort to identify the shooter.

However things will never be the same for the driver, who now dreads the commute home.