Officer helps child celebrate after he was left at school on his birthday

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — An officer in Wisconsin is getting lots of attention after he helped a child celebrate his birthday on a day when he didn’t have a ride home from school.

According to a post on the Green Bay Police Department’s Facebook page, Officer Robinson on Tuesday was called to an elementary school for a child that wasn’t picked up at the end of the school day.

He came to find out that the child’s parent was incarcerated — and that it was the child’s birthday.

Robinson decided to take the child for a meal at McDonald’s and for a ride around in a police car for his birthday.

Family was eventually located, and the child was taken home.

The post states: “Thank you to Officer Robinson for taking some extra time to celebrate the child’s birthday; we are proud to have him as part of the GBPD team!”

The post has gotten over 11,000 reactions and over, 1800 shares.