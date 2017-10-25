Minivan riddled with bullets crashes into utility pole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are trying to figure out who fired the shots that sent a man to the hospital and caused a van to crash into a utility pole.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Lakeshore Blvd. and E. 152nd St.

Police said when they arrived, they found a female still on the scene. The male who was shot had already been driven to the hospital by car.

The minivan had several bullet holes and shattered windows.

The name of the victim and his condition were not released early Wednesday.