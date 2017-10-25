Man on the run for 43 years sentenced for deadly crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-TEAM captured exclusive video Wednesday of a man getting sent to prison 43 years after a deadly wrong-way crash. Alan Brown had been on the run for more than 4 decades.

The crash happened on I-71 in Cleveland back in 1974. Police found Alan Brown drove the wrong way while drunk, and he killed Juanita Reed in a head-on collision. Although Brown was convicted, he never showed up for sentencing. That led to a virtual lifetime on the run.

He finally got caught, we’re told, after a background check when applying for a job.

In court, Brown said, "43 years ago I committed a horrific crime. It continues to haunt me to this day. I ask myself a lot of times, ‘Why am I alive?'”

He claims he hid out-of-state, but in plain sight. Brown added, "I went to college under my name Alan Brown. I went to Howard University under Alan Brown. I currently have a Michigan driver's license."

Judge Nancy Russo sent Brown to prison for 5 years, the max for a case like this at the time it happened. Judge Russo said, "You interfered with her destiny. You've had 43 years to live your life. This lady would be 83 years old today."

Juanita Reed’s family watched what happened in court. Her loved ones surprised to see this after so much time. One of Reed’s daughters is a former police officer who’s married to Cleveland’s police Chief. Loretta Williams said, "Well, I looked for him a little bit once I got on the job. For a long time. Never could catch up with him or find him.”

The family of the woman killed now has forgiven Alan Brown. Relatives went to the sentencing, they said, for “closure”, not for revenge. In the end, they saw justice they never expected for a woman who’s never been forgotten.

Loretta Williams added, "Every Christmas, every bad day, I say ‘I wish I had my mom’. So it’s there."

