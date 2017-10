CLEVELAND– A crash on Interstate 90 is restricting traffic Wednesday evening.

The left lanes on I-90 east between West Boulevard and West 44th Street are closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect delays.

Cleveland police said one person was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in serious condition.

SkyFOX video showed a vehicle on its side.

Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story.