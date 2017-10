BROOKLYN – LeBron James has passed Zydrunas Ilgauskas to become the player who has played in the most games in the history of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The record became official during Wednesday’s game in Brooklyn against the Nets. LeBron has now played in 772 games for the Cavs, passing Z’s 771 record.

This is LeBron’s 11th season with the Cavs. Z played for the team from 1996-2010 and has served as a special advisor to the team.