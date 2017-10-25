Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to welcome baby boy next year: reports

CLEVELAND– It will be a baby boy for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when they welcome their new addition next year. That’s according to People Magazine.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that couple is expecting, but neither has confirmed the news.

This will be the first child for the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star. Thompson, center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has a 10-month-old son with his ex-girlfriend.

❤️ My Love ❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Kardashian, 33, and Thompson, 26, started dating in September 2016. While Thompson isn’t a starter anymore, that hasn’t stopped his girlfriend from visiting Cleveland.

Kardashian was joined by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner, during the NBA Finals last season. She was also spotted at Quicken Loans Arena Tuesday night for Cleveland’s game against Chicago.