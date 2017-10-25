Funeral arrangements set for murdered teacher as students make plans to honor her

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Funeral arrangements have been set for the Strongsville teacher found murdered inside home Monday night.

According to the obituary posted by A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, visitation for Melinda Pleskovic, 49, will be held Fri., Oct. 27th from 3 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The funeral service will be held Sat., Oct. 28th from 10 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Bagley Road in Berea. She will be buried at 11 a.m. at the Strongsville Cemetery on Pearl Road in Strongsville.

Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to Pleskovic’s home on Blazing Star Dr. Monday night.

Her husband, Bruce Pleskovic, called 911 and told dispatchers it looked like his wife had stab wounds to her back. He also said they’ve had “people trying to break into our house all year.”

Pleskovic was a sixth grade teacher who taught at Strongsville Middle School for 27 years.

The school remained open Tuesday with grief counselors on hands for students and staff.

Students and staff planned to wear purple to school on Wednesday in honor of Pleskovic.

