Frost advisory and freeze warnings begin at midnight

CLEVELAND - As skies clear out and the winds drop off, the growing season will be ending tonight for many areas.

A FROST ADVISORY and FREEZE WARNING goes into effect at midnight for the western half of the viewing area.

It will not be as cool tomorrow with temperatures back into the mid 50’s, which by the way, is still below average. While temperatures may recover to normal by Friday, another batch of chilly air will soon follow this weekend.