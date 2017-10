Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Think of it as a homemade 'Hot Pocket' type of dish, but this version of the recipe incorporates all the wonderful flavors of Fall.

Chef Stefanie Paganini was inspired by the Day of the Dead holiday to create this delicious recipe. She showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how to make the tasty turnover.

Click here to learn more about the classes Stefanie teaches at the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking in Chesterland.