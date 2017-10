Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Great Lakes Science Center

We’re turning Halloween into an experiment, thanks to Robyn and Joyce from the Great Lakes Science Center!

Spooktacular Science

11a-4p Saturday, October 28th

Great Lakes Science Center

www.GreatScience.com

Included with the price of admission

Spooky Take Two

6p – Hocus Pocus

8p – Army of Darkness

Cleveland Clinic Dome Theater

Great Lakes Science Center

For tickets: 216-621-2400

www.GreatScience.com