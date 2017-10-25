× Driver charged with hitting, killing 1-year-old in stroller

CLEVELAND– A driver is now charged for running into a woman pushing a 1-year-old boy in a stroller.

Daniel Fortney is charged with vehicular manslaughter, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Last month, witnesses saw a utility truck suddenly swerve off Green Road in Cleveland. The truck plowed into mother and child who were off the road. Then the truck served back across the road and hit a tree.

The crash killed Troyonn Berger.

At the time, police said the driver did not appear to be impaired or speeding. That left the reason for the crash unclear,. Court records just filed do not indicate a cause for the driver losing control.

