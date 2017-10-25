× David’s Apple Crumble

5 to 6 thinly sliced apples

1/3 c. packed brown sugar

1/8 tsp. salt

1/4 c. sugar

Dash ground cinnamon

Dash Nutmeg

Dash Ginger

1 TBS Flour

2 TBS Tea

1 TBS Butter

Combine sugars, salt, spices, flour, tea and mix in small bowl.

Place apples into lightly greased 9 inch pie plate or square pan. Pour syrupy mixture over apples and dot with 1 TBS butter. Top with Crumble Topping (recipe below). Bake at 350 degrees for 90 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Crumble Topping:

1/2 cup Flour

1/2 cup Brown Sugar

6 TBS Chilled Butter

1 tsp Cinnamon

3/4 cup Old Fashioned Oats

Blend with fork until pebble like, then fold in 3/4 cup Old Fashioned Oats.

Enjoy!