David’s Apple Crumble
Apple Crumble
5 to 6 thinly sliced apples
1/3 c. packed brown sugar
1/8 tsp. salt
1/4 c. sugar
Dash ground cinnamon
Dash Nutmeg
Dash Ginger
1 TBS Flour
2 TBS Tea
1 TBS Butter
Combine sugars, salt, spices, flour, tea and mix in small bowl.
Place apples into lightly greased 9 inch pie plate or square pan. Pour syrupy mixture over apples and dot with 1 TBS butter. Top with Crumble Topping (recipe below). Bake at 350 degrees for 90 minutes. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
Crumble Topping:
1/2 cup Flour
1/2 cup Brown Sugar
6 TBS Chilled Butter
1 tsp Cinnamon
3/4 cup Old Fashioned Oats
Blend with fork until pebble like, then fold in 3/4 cup Old Fashioned Oats.
Enjoy!