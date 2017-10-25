David’s Apple Crumble

Apple Crumble

5 to 6 thinly sliced apples
1/3 c. packed brown sugar
1/8 tsp. salt
1/4 c. sugar
Dash ground cinnamon
Dash Nutmeg
Dash Ginger
1 TBS Flour
2 TBS Tea
1 TBS Butter

Combine sugars, salt, spices, flour, tea and mix in small bowl.
Place apples into lightly greased 9 inch pie plate or square pan.  Pour syrupy mixture over apples and dot with 1 TBS butter.  Top with Crumble Topping (recipe below).  Bake at 350 degrees for 90 minutes.  Makes 8 to 10 servings.

Crumble Topping:
1/2 cup Flour
1/2 cup  Brown Sugar
6 TBS Chilled Butter
1 tsp Cinnamon
3/4 cup Old Fashioned Oats

Blend with fork until pebble like, then fold in 3/4 cup Old Fashioned Oats.

Enjoy!