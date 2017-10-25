× Browns place defensive end Myles Garrett is concussion protocol

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns placed rookie defensive end Myles Garrett in concussion protocol on Wednesday.

The team said he reported to the training facility with concussion-like symptoms on Tuesday morning.

Garrett missed the first three games of the season with a right high ankle sprain. He recorded two sacks in his NFL debut against the Jets earlier this month.

The Browns play the Vikings in London on Sunday. DeShone Kizer will start at quarterback.

Cleveland will be without Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, who underwent surgery on torn triceps on Tuesday. His streak of consecutive snaps ended at 10,363 in the Browns’ loss to the Titans.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here