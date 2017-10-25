Body of missing woman found after husband kills himself, leaves map

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. - Michigan police say a body found Tuesday has been identified as a woman named Theresa Lockhart, who had been missing for nearly six months, according to WXMI.

Lockhart, of Portage, had been missing since May. Her husband Christopher Lockhart was named a person of interest after police say he wasn't cooperating with the investigation.

On Tuesday, police say Christopher was found dead at his home in the 10000 block of Poplar Bluff in Portage. Police confirmed during a Wednesday press conference that he hanged himself.

Authorities also said during the press conference that he left behind a message with a map showing where Theresa's body was.

He also admitted to killing her on May 18 after he "snapped" during an argument, police said.

It took deputies in Allegan County just a few hours to find Theresa's body in Valley Township and the Allegan Game Area.

"As to the note found at [Lockhart's home], not only did that contain a hand-drawn map that led us to ultimately find Theresa, but it also contained a written confession by Chris Lockhart," said Portage Public Safety Director Nicholas Armold.

Lockhart had been missing for 154 days, according to Armold.