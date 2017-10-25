× Bank robber caught after getting locked in vestibule of east side bank

CLEVELAND – A Cleveland man didn’t get very far after robbing an east side bank, and then getting locked in between the vestibule doors as he tried to escape.

Cleveland police say that Gregory Papotnik, 52, of Cleveland walked into the Huntington Bank on East 185th just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. He handed a teller a note demanding money in big bills and stating that he had a gun. The teller handed over the cash and then waited for Papotnik to go between the two vestibule doors and hit the locks.

When police arrived, they found him holding the money. He did not have a gun, and was arrested without incident. The money was returned to the bank’s manager.